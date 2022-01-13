Report: Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo emerging as leading candidate for Texans

New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is expected to emerge as a leading candidate for the Houston Texans, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mayo has gotten an interview request from the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Bears were expected to show interest in Mayo, too, according to SI’s Albert Breer.

Mayo has been the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach since 2019, and because the Patriots have not had a defensive coordinator during that time, he has helped take on some of those duties, splitting with outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick and coach Bill Belichick. Mayo was also a two-time Pro Bowler for the Patriots during his playing career from 2008 to 2015.

Mayo has gone through one head-coaching interview: the Eagles’ vacancy in 2020.

“It was a great experience,” Mayo said this week. “I was able to go out there and talk a lot about football, talk a lot about different philosophies. It’s good to have those conversations whether it’s around leadership philosophy, or team philosophy, team structure, all that stuff. So I love talking ball, I love developing people.”

It helps, too, that Mayo has Belichick as a tutor for his upcoming interviews.

