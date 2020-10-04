Report: Patriots' latest COVID-19 test results bode well for Chiefs game

Report: Pats' COVID-19 test results bode well for Chiefs game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Might the New England Patriots have a weeknight showdown with the defending Super Bowl champions?

The Patriots' Week 4 matchup with the Chiefs is being rescheduled from Sunday after players on both teams -- identified by multiple reports as New England quarterback Cam Newton and Kansas City practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu -- tested positive for COVID-19.

Only one Patriots player tested positive Friday, though, and every other player returned a negative test Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, Patriots players and staffers will be tested again Sunday morning, and if no positive tests pop up, they could be cleared to travel to Kansas City on Monday to play the Chiefs that night or Tuesday.

The NFL still is awaiting the Chiefs' test results for Saturday, per Schefter, but so far, this is promising news for both the Patriots and the league -- especially after an outbreak on the Titans that resulted in 16 positive COVID-19 tests and Tennessee postponing its Week 4 game with the Steelers until later this month.

It's still possible the Patriots could return positive tests Sunday, and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported they'd be tested again Monday before traveling to Kansas City.

If all goes well Sunday and Monday, though, we could see Brian Hoyer lead the Patriots onto Arrowhead Field early next week.