Report: Patriots work out kicker, defensive tackle, and cornerback

The Patriots reportedly brought three free agents in for workouts on Tuesday.

New England kicked the tires on placekicker Nick Rose, defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes, and cornerback Brian Allen according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The Patriots had placekicker Nick Rose (Texas), DT Eddie Vanderdoes (UCLA) and DB Brian Allen (Utah) in for free-agent workouts. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 8, 2019

Rose's lone NFL season came in 2017 with the Chargers and Redskins. In 10 total games (two with Los Angeles, eight with Washington), the 25-year-old went 10-of-11 on field goal attempts and 23-of-26 on extra points. The Patriots already signed veteran Mike Nugent to replace the injured Stephen Gostkowski, but could be looking to add depth at the position despite also adding Younghoe Koo to the practice squad.

Vanderdoes, 24, also only played during the 2017 campaign. He spent the season with the Raiders, racking up 18 tackles while starting in 13 games with Oakland.

Allen spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Steelers playing primarily on special teams. He was waived by Pittsburgh in August.

