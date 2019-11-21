Report: Patriots have “kicked the tires” on Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown played only one game for the Patriots, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Owner Robert Kraft reportedly made the decision to cut Brown on Sept. 20, and Tom Brady disagreed.

Brown had his interview with the NFL last Thursday in South Florida and PFT reported earlier this week that there is optimism in Brown’s camp that the league will clear him to return before the end of the season.

“Staying ready, excited to get back to the field and inspire others!” Brown wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

So who would have interest in Brown if the threat of placement on the Commissioner’s Exempt list disappears?

How about a reunion with the Patriots?

Former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria, who now works for WEEI, says the Patriots have “kicked the tires” on Brown with internal discussions about the Pro Bowler.

The Patriots currently are banged up at receiver. Phillip Dorsett has a concussion and Mohamed Sanu an ankle injury.

This week, Brown posted an apology on social media to the Patriots and Kraft.

“I didn’t put too much thought into it, but yeah, it’s his choice and good for him,” Brady said Wednesday when asked about Brown’s apology.