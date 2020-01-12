Report: Patriots' Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism after jumping on car

Julian Edelman's offseason is off to a rocky start.

The New England Patriots wide receiver was arrested Saturday night in Beverly Hills, Calif., for jumping onto the hood of someone's Mercedes and caused damage to the vehicle, per TMZ Sports.

According to the report, Edelman was arrested around 9 p.m., cited with misdemeanor vandalism, and released. The 33-year-old appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Edelman is scheduled to appear in court on April 13.

#Patriots WR Julian Edelman was arrested at 9 pm last night in Beverly Hills, the city's PD said confirming a @TMZ report. Charged with vandalism after he jumped onto a driver's vehicle causing damage, he was cited and is scheduled to appear at the Airport Courthouse on April 13. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2020

Edelman's arrest comes one week after the Patriots' wild-card loss to the Tennessee Titans.. The three-time Super Bowl champion may need shoulder and knee surgery this offseason.

