Report: Patriots' Jonnu Smith 'week-to-week' with low ankle sprain

Jonnu Smith has suffered another setback.

The veteran New England Patriots tight end has been diagnosed with a low ankle sprain and is "week-to-week," which suggests he could miss some time, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Smith left Sunday's game against the Packers midway through the second quarter after Green Bay linebacker Rashan Gary fell on his right ankle. He was ruled out without making a catch.

Patriots Talk: Can adversity help Patriots rediscover their mystique? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Smith has mostly underwhelmed in New England since signing a four-year, $50 million contract with the team in 2021. He ranked sixth on the Patriots in receptions (28) and receiving yards (294) last season with just one touchdown, and notched just seven catches for 58 yards through four games in 2022.

The Patriots have pivoted away from both of their high-priced tight ends this season, with Hunter Henry contributing just five catches for 41 yards to date.

Smith and Henry are the only two tight ends on the active roster, so it's possible the Patriots promote third-stringer Matt Sokol from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. They also could use wide receiver/tight end hybrid Lil'Jordan Humphrey in a more traditional tight end role to account for Smith's absence.