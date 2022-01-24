Report: Patriots’ Jerod Mayo to interview for Raiders’ head-coaching job

Isaiah Houde
·1 min read
New England Patriots de facto defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo will reportedly interview for the Las Vegas Raiders’ head-coaching job on Tuesday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Mayo, 35, spent eight seasons playing for the Patriots and he’s been an assistant coach for the past three years. He’s helped Bill and Steve Belichick call plays for one of the league’s most consistent defensive groups. The Patriots defense finished second in points per game (17.8), second in interceptions (23) and fourth in yards per game (310.8) this season.

Mayo interviewed with the Denver Broncos already, but they dwindled their list down to three candidates and he didn’t make the cut.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also named Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as a potential candidate for the Raiders’ job. This is just another offseason where Patriots coaches and front office members are targeted for positions outside of the organization.

Most importantly for the Patriots, Bill Belichick plans to stick around for at least another year.

List

Breaking down the best ways for the Patriots to add a WR1

