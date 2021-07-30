Report: Patriots' Jarrett Stidham undergoes back surgery

Report: Stidham undergoes surgery to repair back injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jarrett Stidham will miss the start of the 2021 NFL season as he recovers from back surgery.

The New England Patriots' backup quarterback underwent a successful procedure to repair a back injury on Wednesday, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. The surgery was not season-ending and Stidham is expected to be able to return in about 12 weeks.

#Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to repair a back injury, sources say. Stidham should be able to return in roughly 12 weeks or so, as the procedure was not season-ending. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2021

If all goes well, that puts Stidham on track to return to the Patriots' QB depth chart in late October.

Stidham was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list at the start of camp due to "pain in his right shoulder and back while throwing the football." The Patriots claimed quarterback Jake Dolegala off waivers Wednesday, so he presumably will take Stidham's spot on the roster and join Cam Newton, Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer in New England's QB room.

Stidham appeared in five games last season as Newton's backup, completing 50 percent of his passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.