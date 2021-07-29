Report: Patriots' Jarrett Stidham has shoulder injury; surgery possible

Report: Stidham has shoulder injury, may need surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jarrett Stidham's attempt to establish himself in New England Patriots' quarterback room has hit a setback.

The backup quarterback, who began training camp on the Patriots' physically unable to perform list, has been dealing with "pain in his right shoulder and back while throwing the football," The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Wednesday.

Stidham's timetable for a return is unclear, but Howe reports that surgery is a possibility for the 24-year-old QB and that his return isn't imminent.

Stidham is the clear No. 3 on the Patriots' quarterback depth chart behind Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones but said last month he was "fired up" to compete for the starting job.

New England's fourth-round pick out of Auburn in the 2019 NFL Draft, Stidham appeared in five games last season as Newton's backup, completing 50 percent of his passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Patriots reportedly claimed Green Bay Packers backup QB Jake Dolegala off waivers Wednesday, so Dolegala will temporarily take Stidham's place as the fourth quarterback on the depth chart alongside Newton, Jones and Brian Hoyer.