Report: Patriots, James Ferentz agree to terms on contract extension

The New England Patriots and interior offensive lineman James Ferentz have agreed to a contract extension, according to the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

Ferentz will return to the Patriots offensive line, where he’s served as a backup and scout team player since 2017. He entered the NFL in 2014 with the Houston Texans where he made the team as an undrafted free agent. He played for them in 2014 and 2015 before joining the Denver Broncos for 2015 and 2016. He has played in 48 NFL games and started six.

The team has a pair of important pending free agents on the offensive line: Trent Brown and Ted Karras.

Ferentz rejoins interior offensive linemen David Andrews, Shaq Mason and Michael Onwenu.

