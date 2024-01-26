Report: Patriots interviewed Thomas Brown for offensive coordinator

There is now another known candidate for the Patriots' offensive coordinator vacancy.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reports that Thomas Brown recently interviewed for the role.

Brown, 37, served as the Panthers offensive coordinator in 2023. He called plays for a few weeks in the middle of Frank Reich's short tenure as head coach before calling them full-time after Reich was fired.

Before heading to Carolina, Brown spent 2020-2022 with the Rams. He first served as the team's running backs coach before moving over to work with tight ends at the start of his last year with the club.

Brown also has interviewed with the Steelers for their offensive coordinator vacancy and met with the Titans for their head coach vacancy.