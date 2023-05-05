Report: Patriots international game opponent announced for 2023

The New England Patriots will have a game overseas, and the opponent has been announced.

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Patriots in November 2023 at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park. The date for the game has not been released yet, with the schedule announcements expected to come next week.

This will be the first matchup for the Patriots against the Saints since September 26, 2021. New England lost by a 28-13 margin. However, they lead the all-time series by a 10-5 count.

This will be the fourth international game for New England in the organization’s history. New England has a 3-0 record in these games. The last matchup overseas came when New England took on the Oakland Raiders in 2017. The Patriots were able to take care of business by a 33-7 margin.

The 2023 matchup between the two teams could go either way.

The Saints have an offensive attack headlined by new quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Chris Olave, but New England’s formidable defense will certainly be up for the challenge.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire