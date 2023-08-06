Report: Patriots’ interest remains high in RB Ezekiel Elliott

The New England Patriots remain highly interested in signing former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, according to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

New England had Elliott in for a visit last week, and the former two-time All-Pro running back left without a deal. When providing an update on where things stood currently in a recent column, Howe wrote:

The Patriots have remained highly interested in Ezekiel Elliott, and the Cowboys are also in the mix to re-sign the 28-year-old, according to league sources. The New York Jets have also been in on Elliott.

Elliott carried the ball 231 times for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022. He averaged 3.8 yards per carry, which was the lowest number in his career. However, his 12 touchdowns were his most in a season since 2019.

Elliott had to share running back duties with Tony Pollard, who emerged as a viable option in the Cowboys’ backfield.

New England needs running back depth, and Elliott could be a legitimate option for an added veteran playmaker in the room. He may not be the back he once was, but he would still be a solid depth piece behind Rhamondre Stevenson.

