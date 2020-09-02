Report: Patriots inquire about free agent RB Leonard Fournette

The New England Patriots inquired about free agent running back Leonard Fournette, according to multiple reports.

The Jacksonville Jaguars released Fournette, a former fourth-overall pick, earlier this week after he put together one of his best seasons of his career in 2019 with 265 carries for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns and 76 receptions for 522 yards. However, he struggled with attitude issues, and ended up off the team.

New England currently has running backs Sony Michel, Damien Harris, Lamar Miller, James White, Rex Burkhead and J.J. Taylor. It’s a formidable group, but it would make sense that if the Patriots brought in Miller, who only has two practices under his belt, that they might also kick the tires on Fournette, a veteran with a track record of success on the field.

The #Patriots did reach out to free-agent RB Leonard Fournette, but I'm told it's more gauging his market than a serious push at this time. Belichick doing his due diligence. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 2, 2020





The Patriots have expressed interest in Leonard Fournette, per source. We'll see if it leads to anything. The fourth overall pick from 2017 has been a free agent for about 24 hours. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 2, 2020





New England will cut down to 53-man on Saturday. Their season opener against the Miami Dolphins is on Sept. 13.