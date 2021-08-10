Report: Patriots' Hunter Henry to miss 'couple of weeks' with shoulder injury

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is expected to miss "a couple of weeks" with a shoulder injury he suffered over the weekend, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. Henry underwent and MRI and the injury is reportedly "not serious."

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday that Henry was "day to day" on Tuesday.

"Hunter has participated in everything he's been able to since he's been here [in the spring]. He's gained a lot of experience," Belichick said. "Hunter's a smart guy. He'll come back when he can come back."

The injury reportedly took place in one-on-one blocking drills over the weekend during a full-pads practice, per ESPN. Henry, 26, left for the locker room with a member of the medical staff and underwent an MRI on Monday.

After five years with the Los Angeles Charges, Henry signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Patriots in the offseason. He has 196 career catches for 2,322 yards, but has not been healthy enough to finish a full 16-game regular season.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Henry suffered a concussion and left knee injury his rookie year in 2016. The following season it was a small kidney laceration in Week 15. He missed all of 2018 when he tore an ACL in offseason OTAs. And in September of 2019 he suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee, sidelining him for four games. He missed the final two games of the 2020 season after being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

The Patriots also signed Jonnu Smith to a four-year, $50 million deal. Smith was another top tight end target after his time with the Tennessee Titans.

New England opens the preseason against the Washington Football Team at home on Thursday. The 2021 season opener is Sept. 12 in Gillette Stadium against the Miami Dolphins. That's a shade less than five weeks away.

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry could miss a few weeks of preseason. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

