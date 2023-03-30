Report: Patriots hosting interception king for pre-draft visit

The New England Patriots will have a standout rookie cornerback visiting the organization, as Mississippi State All-American Emmanuel Forbes has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the team.

Forbes had 14 interceptions in three seasons and also showed the ability to take them to the house. He set an FBS and SEC record with six total interceptions returned for touchdowns, including three this past season.

The Patriots could use an additional corner, as depth at the position could prove to be valuable. New England focused on the position in free agency by re-signing Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant.

Forbes could be another athletic playmaker at the position with a Patriots team that has had success at developing corners in recent memory.

Mississippi State DB Emmanuel Forbes has these team visits coming up: Eagles

Cowboys

Patriots

Steelers

Lions

Titans

Vikings He said every team has reached out and at least one other visit is scheduled too. — Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) March 28, 2023

It will be interesting to see what the Patriots do, not only with their first selection but in the draft overall. Upgrading at cornerback would help the team match up with the slew of talented receivers in the AFC East.

