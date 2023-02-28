Report: Patriots hosting ex-Alabama WR Slade Bolden for workout

Report: Patriots hosting ex-Alabama wide receiver for workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly are considering reuniting Mac Jones with his former college wide receiver. And no, we're not talking about Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith.

Ex-Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden is scheduled to work out with the Patriots in New England, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Tuesday.

Bolden signed with the Baltimore Ravens last April after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft but has yet to play an NFL snap; he was placed on injured reserve due to a sports hernia in August and was released in October.

The Patriots had interest in Bolden prior to the 2022 draft, however, and the 24-year-old is close with Jones; the two overlapped for two seasons at Alabama in 2019 and 2020 and were actually roommates in Tuscaloosa.

Bolden tallied 42 receptions for 408 yards with three touchdowns for the Crimson Tide in 2021, and at 5-foot-11, 191 pounds, he doesn't have dominant physical traits. The 24-year-old also contributed on Alabama's special teams, however, and said last year that he models his game after Julian Edelman.

New England needs more firepower at wide receiver, and signing Bolden wouldn't fulfill that need on their own. His versatility and familiarity with Jones make him an intriguing option, though.