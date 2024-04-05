Report: Patriots hosted Georgia State OT Travis Glover on visit

The New England Patriots reportedly hosted Georgia State offensive tackle Travis Glover on a pre-draft visit on Friday, per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson.

Glover was a standout at the Senior Bowl, which the Patriots have traditionally leaned heavily on to evaluate and scout talent. They also have a tendency to draft those players, too, which means this meeting could potentially lead to something down the line.

Glover is projected as a Day 3 target, and the Patriots are in a position where they could potentially take more than one offensive tackle. They’ve basically hit the reboot button on most of their depth options, and former starter Trent Brown will now be protecting Joe Burrow’s blindside with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Glover is a behemoth of an offensive tackle, standing at 6-foot-6 and 323 pounds. He’d need to improve his footwork, but if developed properly, he could become a powerful force along the offensive front.

Georgia State OT Travis Glover's 1-on-1 reps Believe Glover took Jeremy Flax’s spot after the Kentucky OT suffered an injury, and I thought he performed well pic.twitter.com/pOaHmBwOIQ — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) January 31, 2024

The Patriots obviously saw something they liked considering they’ve already invited him once for a private workout. Glover has draft steal potential in the later rounds, and the Patriots could be one of many teams hoping to cash in on him at the right moment.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire