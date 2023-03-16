Report: Patriots host three players for visit on Thursday

The New England Patriots are reportedly hosting three free agents on visits Thursday. Wide receiver Bisi Johnson, safety Taylor Rapp, and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel are the three visitors, via Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

Johnson was placed on injured reserve last August after suffering a torn ACL. He played two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, recording 45 catches for 483 yards and three touchdowns.

Rapp has spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He recorded 92 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 16 games last season.

Van Ginkel last played for the Miami Dolphins. He reported 47 combined tackles and an interception for Miami last season. He played in all 17 games.

These players could bolster their respective positions. Rapp could be vital for safety depth, while Van Ginkel could provide a solid presence in the linebacker room. Johnson would be able to add additional depth to a wide receiver room that is looking to retool.

New England has several areas to fill, as the free agency whirlwind continues. Here’s to hoping they will be able to make some additional moves.

More Patriots News!

Report: Patriots re-signing versatile linebacker Mack Wilson Patriots CB Jalen Mills answers safety question with funny tweet What James Robinson signing means for Damien Harris

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire