Report: Patriots to host joint training camp practice with NFC contender

The New England Patriots will reportedly have one joint training camp practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, August 13 in Foxborough, per a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

Earlier in the month, ESPN’s Mike Reiss mentioned the possibility of the two teams doing a joint practice together, if they faced one another on the preseason schedule. With the teams slated to go head-to-head on August 15, the agreed upon joint practice seemed inevitable.

The Eagles had a difficult end to their 2023 campaign as they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs by a 32-9 margin.

Things have changed drastically for the Patriots since last season, and these joint practices will be an opportunity for rookie quarterbacks Drake Maye and Joe Milton III to get up to speed.

New England will have their work cut out for them this year, as they have one of the hardest schedules in the NFL. Testing themselves against a legitimate contender will be a great indication of where they stand before the start of the season.

