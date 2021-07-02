Report: Patriots hiring Richmond CBs coach Ross Douglas to staff

The New England Patriots are hiring Richmond cornerbacks coach Ross Douglas for a quality control job, according to Yahoo!’s Peter Thamel. The quality control position is one of the entry-level position on New England’s coaching staff.

Douglas worked for Greg Schiano at Rutgers in 2020 during a three-year stint as a graduate assistant. Douglas also played 22 games at Rutgers in 2016 and 2017. In his final college season in 2017, the linebacker-safety hybrid started all 12 games with 38 tackles with four pass breakups. He started his college career at Michigan, but elected to transfer to the Scarlet Knights. He went undrafted in 2018, but spent time with the Steelers.

Sources: Richmond cornerbacks coach Ross Douglas is expected to take a quality control position with the New England Patriots. He’s a former player at Michigan and Rutgers who worked with Greg Schiano’s staff in 2020. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 2, 2021

It’s not yet clear whether Douglas will be assigned to offense or defense. He joins a handful of Schiano’s former staffers on the Patriots.

List