Report: Patriots hiring Rams assistant as new special teams coach

Jerod Mayo is bringing a new face to his coaching staff in New England.

The Patriots are hiring Los Angeles Rams assistant special teams coach Jeremy Springer as their new special teams coordinator, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Springer interviewed twice with the Patriots, including an in-person meeting with the team over the weekend. He spent two seasons on Sean McVay's Rams staff after eight seasons at the college level that included stops at Texas A&M, Arizona (where he worked with former Patriots running back and return specialist J.J. Taylor) and Marshall.

Mayo now has two of his three most important assistant roles filled, with defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington reportedly set to become defensive coordinator. The most important position remains open, however: New England is still looking for an offensive coordinator after finishing tied for last in points per game last season (13.9).

Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley also interviewed with the Patriots in-person over the weekend and reportedly is "well-positioned" among New England's OC candidates, so perhaps Mayo will bring on two former Rams staffers.

Springer will have his work cut out for him to improve a Patriots special teams unit that ranked 28th in special teams DVOA (Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average) under special teams coordinator Cam Achord.

