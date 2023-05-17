Report: Patriots hire Maya Ana Callender as scouting assistant

The New England Patriots are adding to their scouting room.

Neil Stratton reported on Tuesday that the Patriots had hired Princeton’s former director of football operations, Maya Ana Callender as a scouting assistant.

Callender spent four years at her position at Princeton, where she made history as the first black woman in the program to serve as director of football operations. That lofty achievement, among others, put her in position to move to the NFL level with the Patriots.

She has worked with NFL teams in the past, including serving as a personnel training camp assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 and participating in the Women’s Summit for Careers in Football with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from May 2021 to March 2022.

The Phil Savage Scout School with the New York Jets organization is also on her résumé.

Maya Ana Callender has been hired as a scouting assistant with the #Patriots. Callender spent the last four years as Director of Football Operations at Princeton & has previous experience w/the #Eagles & #Buccaneers. — Neil Stratton (@InsideTheLeague) May 16, 2023

Callender’s previous work speaks for itself. She has years of experience that should make her a strong addition to the Patriots.

More Uncategorized!

Tom Brady donates to Bills safety Damar Hamlin's charity Hunter Henry questionable to return vs Bengals with knee injury Patriots coach Bill Belichick in awe of All-Pro wideout Davante Adams

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire