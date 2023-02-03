The Patriots are hiring Will Lawing for a position on their offensive staff, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Lawing, 37, could work as the tight ends coach, a position he held his final two seasons in Houston.

He has worked with new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien in three different stops. Lawing was with O’Brien at Penn State (2013), the Texans (2014-20) and Alabama (2021-22).

He was an offensive analyst for the Crimson Tide the past two seasons.

O’Brien has several positions to fill on the offensive staff, so he likely brings more of his confidants with him.

Report: Patriots hire Will Lawing to offensive staff originally appeared on Pro Football Talk