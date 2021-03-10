Report: Patriots getting trade calls about N’Keal Harry

Breaking News:

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
The New England Patriots are getting trade interest in receiver N’Keal Harry, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. It’s unclear if the Patriots have interest in trading the receiver, however.

Harry was a part of an underwhelming receiving corps in 2020, with Julian Edelman, Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd and Gunner Olszewski, among others. Harry finished the season with 33 catches, 309 yards and two touchdowns. Though he flashed potential, he wasn’t consistent enough to match the expectations of a former first-round pick. He has yet to log a game with 100 or more receiving yards in his 21 appearances as a pro.

As the season wound down in December, Harry said he was “in a place I like.”

“I’m just making sure I’m being aggressive, being physical, really using my body out there,” he told reporters. “That’s something I’m definitely going to focus on moving forward, making sure that’s a key part of my game.”

During the 2020 season, Harry’s trainer caused controversy by suggesting the wideout’s production was limited by quarterback Cam Newton. Harry had not said anything of the sort and distanced himself from the comments. Following the hubbub, Newton renewed his support of Harry, and this offseason, Newton said the receiver seemed “battered.”

New England needs help at receiver, but perhaps finding a new home for Harry is mutually beneficial — especially if the trade offer is strong.

