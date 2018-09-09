Report: Patriots gave McDaniels five-year contract, made him highest-paid coordinator 'by far'

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Josh McDaniels was given a five-year contract at a reported $4 million a year to stay with the Patriots.

Josh McDaniels stunned many people when he turned down the Colts' head coaching job last winter to stay on as Patriots defensive coordinator. But he reportedly had millions -- upon millions -- reasons to do so.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots gave McDaniels a five-year contract -- which "never happens for a coordinator" -- at a yearly rate that "eclipses $4 million per year" at one point.

"From what I'm being told," Rapoport said Sunday on NFL Gameday, "he is being paid like a first-time head coach, the highest-paid coordinator in football by far."







