Report: Patriots-Broncos moved to Week 6 after positive COVID-19 test

*UPDATE (9:10 a.m. ET): The New England Patriots' game against the Denver Broncos on Monday has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 18, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The NFL confirmed Patriots-Broncos has been postponed Sunday morning but did not confirm a new date for the game.

The Patriots had a scheduled bye in Week 6, so Week 5 essentially will serve as their bye week. The league still needs to reschedule Denver's Week 6 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, though.

The New England Patriots aren't out of the woods yet.

The NFL shut down the Patriots facility Sunday morning for the third time in 10 days after the team had a new positive COVID-19 test, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates report.

NFL is shutting down the Patriots’ facility this morning, marking the third shutdown there in 10 days, sources tell me and @FieldYates. Patriots are testing this morning and awaiting further direction from the NFL. But the status of Monday night’s game vs. Denver is in question. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

The Denver Broncos were scheduled to leave for New England later Sunday ahead of their Monday afternoon game at Gillette Stadium.

While the Patriots are undergoing further testing, the NFL has yet to call off Monday's game despite New England's fourth positive test in an eight-day span, per Schefter.

NFL still plans to play Monday’s Broncos-Patriots game, source tells ESPN. There is further testing this morning in New England, it takes a few hours to get back those results, but as of now the league expects to have more answers later today, with the game played Monday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Cam Newton was the first Patriots player to test positive last Friday, Oct. 2. The team still traveled to Kansas City to play the Chiefs last Monday, and two more players -- defensive tackle Bill Murray and cornerback Stephon Gilmore -- had positive tests on Tuesday and Wednesday.

That forced the Patriots to shut down their facility from Wednesday to Friday, but the team returned to practice Saturday with the hope of playing Monday.

Sunday morning's news obviously throws a wrench in New England's plans, as the team once again is on standby.