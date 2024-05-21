Report: Patriots G Cole Strange could be out until middle of the season

New England Patriots guard Cole Strange could be sidelined for a significant chunk of the regular season with a lingering knee injury, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.

According to Rapoport, Strange is expected to miss the start of the season, but he could be sidelined until the middle of the season.

Losing the starting offensive lineman is a tough break for a Patriots team that has been playing musical chairs along the offensive front for the last two years. Strange’s injury status obviously isn’t surprising to the team considering the moves made in the offseason.

For starters, they signed veteran guard Nick Leverett, and then they doubled down by using a fourth-round draft pick on former Texas A&M guard Layden Robinson. Those moves were obviously made in an effort to boost the guard position, which could be without its starter for the last two years.

During OTAs practice on Monday, the top guard lineup featured Leverett and Sidy Sow. That could be the starting duo for the Patriots in the opener with Robinson serving as one of the top backups.

