Report: Patriots work out four kickers and a punter

The New England Patriots appear to be looking for some special teams depth.

Kickers Nick Folk, Greg Joseph, Austin MacGinnis, and Giorgio Tavecchio, as well as punter Austin Rehkow, worked out for the Patriots on Tuesday according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

The Patriots worked out four kickers (Nick Folk, Greg Joseph, Austin MacGinnis, Giorgio Tavecchio) and a punter (Austin Rehkow) today. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 15, 2019

Folk has 10 years of NFL experience under the belt, six of them with the New York Jets. The 34-year-old's most recent NFL season came in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he was 6-of-11 for field goal attempts and 7-of-9 for extra points in four games. Folk last played for the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football.

Joseph, 25, spent his lone season with the Cleveland Browns in 2018 going 17-of-20 on field goals and 25-of-29 for extra points.

MacGinnis doesn't have any NFL experience but was a first-team selection to the All-SEC team and broke the single-season record for field goals with the Kentucky Wildcats in 2014. The 24-year-old most recently played for the Memphis Express of the AAF.

Tavecchio spent all 16 games in 2017 with the Oakland Raiders and three games with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018. During that '17 season with the Raiders, the 29-year-old was 16-of-21 for field goals and 33-of-34 for extra points.

Rehkow was signed and later waived by the Buffalo Bills in 2017 as a kicker and again by the New York Giants in 2018 as a punter. The 24-year-old last played for the Salt Lake Stallions of the AAF.

The Patriots currently are rolling with veteran kicker Mike Nugent as Stephen Gostkowski's replacement and rookie Jake Bailey as punter. Kicker Younghoe Koo was cut from the Pats' practice squad on Tuesday.

