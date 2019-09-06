Report: Patriots work out four free-agent wide receivers and a quarterback

The Patriots busy week of preparations for their season-opener against the Steelers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night included working out four free-agent wide receivers and a free-agent quarterback, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Patriots had the following free agents in for workouts: WR Deontay Burnett (USC); WR Amara Darboh (Michigan); WR Anthony Johnson (Buffalo); WR Spencer Schnell (Illinois State); QB Mike White (Western Kentucky). Such due diligence is commonplace for the team at this time of year. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 6, 2019

Burnett, undrafted in 2018, was most recently with the Jets, Darboh was a third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, Johnson and Schnell went undrafted in 2019 and were in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp and White was a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.

Earlier this week, the Patriots worked out several players, including former Broncos and Redsksins safety Su'a Cravens.

