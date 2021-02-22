Report: Patriots exploring every potential QB trade target

If you are an available quarterback this offseason, chances are, the New England Patriots have inquired about you.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic noted that the New England Patriots have been active in looking for their next quarterback. There are still several big names on the market, including the likes of Deshaun Watson and Jimmy Garoppolo. With Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz no longer on the market, that does take two big names out of the equation.

Quarterback figures to be a high priority for the organization, as they head into next season. There are options out there, and it sounds like New England is exploring each and every one of them as they look to improve their roster for next season.

“If a quarterback has been perceived to be available, the Patriots have picked up the phone,” Howe wrote.

It will be interesting to see who New England ends up landing, as that could affect future personnel decisions.

