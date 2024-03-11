Report: Patriots expected to make push for free agent WR Calvin Ridley originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The legal tampering period of NFL free agency began at noon ET on Monday, and several of the top players available have already agreed to new contracts.

One player who hasn't worked out a new deal yet is Calvin Ridley, who is the top free agent wide receiver on the market.

The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to make a push for Ridley, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans could be in the mix as well.

Now that Calvin Ridley is set to be a free agent, the #Jaguars and #Patriots are expected to make pushes for him. The #Titans and #Panthers also could be in the WR market. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 11, 2024

After missing the entire 2022 season due to suspension, Ridley signed with the Jaguars for the 2023 campaign and played very well. He tallied 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

The Jaguars agreed to terms with Buffalo Bills wideout Gabe Davis on Monday, but according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, they'd still like to keep Ridley.

The Jaguars have agreed to terms with WR Gabe Davis, but they're still hoping to retain WR Calvin Ridley, per source. Ridley has generated plenty of attention. @TheAthleticNFL — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 11, 2024

The Patriots need a substantial upgrade at wide receiver, even after re-signing Kendrick Bourne to a three-year deal over the weekend. Ridley is the best option on the free agent market and would be a good fit in New England. If the Patriots are unable to land Ridley, it might be worth giving the Cincinnati Bengals a call and exploring the asking price for Tee Higgins. The Bengals star requested a trade Monday.

Other notable wide receivers in free agency include Marquise Brown, Tyler Body, Darnell Mooney and K.J. Osborne.