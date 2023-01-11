Report: Patriots are expected to make changes to offensive staff

The Patriots’ offensive coaching staff was a lightning rod for criticism throughout the 2022 season. But it looks like things will be different in 2023.

According to Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com, the Patriots are expected to make changes to their offensive staff.

Curran reports head coach Bill Belichick met with team owner Robert Kraft and acknowledged the 2022 season was not ideal and was amenable to making changes. With that, some offensive coaches will be reassigned and several offensive coaches are being considered for New England’s staff in 2023.

However, Curran reports, it’s unlikely the Patriots will announce any firings or announce who is being interviewed.

Last offseason, Belichick railed against titles and created plenty of mystery surrounding who would be the team’s offensive play-caller after former coordinator Josh McDaniels departed the organization to become Las Vegas’ head coach.

Senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia ended up calling plays with Joe Judge becoming the quarterbacks coach. The Patriots ended up finishing No. 17 in scoring and No. 26 in total yards.

The results of having a former defensive coordinator and a former special teams coordinator try to further Mac Jones’ development left the second-year quarterback clearly frustrated on the field at times.

Former Patriots offensive coordinator and Texans head coach Bill O’Brien has been connected to heading back to New England. But to this point, there has not been a reported interview with O’Brien, who is currently Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

