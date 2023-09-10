Report: Patriots expect Rhamondre Stevenson to play, DeVante Parker to miss game

The Patriots listed a couple of their offensive skill position players as questionable on Friday and it looks like they will have a split decision when it comes to their availability against the Eagles on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that running back Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to play. Stevenson missed practice on Friday with an illness, but was in meetings on Saturday.

Ezekiel Elliott and Ty Montgomery are the other backs for New England.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker was limited in practice all week with a knee injury and Rapoport reports that he is not expected to play. Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kayshon Boutte, and Demario Douglas are the other options at wideout.