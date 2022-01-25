Report: Patriots’ Eliot Wolf a finalist for Bears general manager position

Isaiah Houde
1 min read
In this article:
New England Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf is expected to make the second round of interviews for the Chicago Bears’ general manager position, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Wolf spent the past two seasons with the Patriots and he played a major role in the 2021 draft. Some of the key names to come out of the draft were Mac Jones, Christian Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson — players who will make a huge impact for years to come.

The Patriots lost Nick Caserio last offseason and that created opportunities for other front office members to step up. Monti Ossenfort is in for the Bears’ position as well and he began with the Patriots before joining the Tennessee Titans last year.

Dave Ziegler, the Patriots’ director of player personnel, is another front office name that has been perusing external interviews — the Las Vegas Raiders have put in a request already.

