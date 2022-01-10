Report: Patriots DT Christian Barmore did not suffer a major injury

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore was carted off the field Sunday during the Patriots loss to the Miami Dolphins. Monday, it was reported that the MRI revealed no major injury.

As a rookie, Barmore has provided a steadfast presence to the defensive line. He has recorded 46 combined tackles as well as a sack and a half. He had five tackles on Sunday before his injury. The five tackles were his most in a game this season.

Barmore has also managed to provide a pass-rushing presence. His nine quarterback hits are second-most on the team, as Matthew Judon leads in that category.

More good news: The MRI came back clean for Christian Barmore, source said. We’ll see on his practice status for this week, but no major injury revealed. https://t.co/iDki1kHOJf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

The Patriots are slated to have their first practice on Tuesday, as they gear up for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.

Related