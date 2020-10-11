Report: Patriots DT Byron Cowart tests positive for COVID-19

The New England Patriots have their fourth player headed for the Reserve-COVID-19 list on Sunday after Byron Cowart tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday night, according to multiple reports.

He is the third reported case of COVID-19, along with quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Defensive tackle Bill Murray, who is a practice squad player, moved to the Reserve-COVID-19 list this week, but it’s unclear whether that move was in response to a positive test or whether he falls under the category of a player who was “in close contact” with someone who tested positive.

Because of Cowart’s positive test, the Patriots’ game against the Denver Broncos will move from Week 5 to Week 6. The two teams will play on Oct. 18, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That means Week 5 will essentially act as the Patriots’ bye week.