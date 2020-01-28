Report: Patriots, Dolphins to meet in Mexico in 2020

The Dolphins have already confirmed that they’re giving up a home game to play internationally next year, and it appears that game will be in Mexico, against the Patriots.

Patriots-Dolphins will take place in Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, according to FOX Sports Mexico.

This will be the fifth NFL regular-season game played in Mexico. The NFL also played south of the border in 2005, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Patriots-Dolphins is a divisional matchup that doesn’t really move the needle as far as big games, go, but one thing could turn this Mexico City game into a huge one: If the Dolphins sign free agent quarterback Tom Brady in the offseason.