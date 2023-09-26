Report: Patriots DL Daniel Ekuale has torn biceps injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It looks like the New England Patriots will be without a veteran defensive lineman for a bit.

Daniel Ekuale has a torn biceps injury, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Tuesday.

The initial diagnosis on DT Daniel Ekuale is a torn biceps, according to a source. Still awaiting more tests to confirm but the Patriots are bracing for the loss of their sub-rushing veteran who has shown a knack for creating interior disruption. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 26, 2023

Ekuale landed awkwardly during Sunday's Week 3 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. He was ruled out for the rest of the game at halftime. The Patriots also lost defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to an ankle injury in the 15-10 victory over the Jets.

This isn't a good time for the Patriots to have multiple defensive lineman dealing with injuries because their Week 4 opponent, the Dallas Cowboys, have a strong rushing attack. The Cowboys are averaging 4.1 yards per carry and 147 yards per game on the ground, in addition to three rushing touchdowns in three weeks.

The Cowboys host the Patriots for a Week 4 matchup Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.