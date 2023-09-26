Report: Patriots DL Daniel Ekuale tore his biceps

Defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale left last Sunday's win over the Jets with an injury and it looks like he'll be out of the Patriots lineup for an extended period of time.

The in-game announcement was an elbow injury for Ekuale, but Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that the initial diagnosis after the game is a torn biceps. Ekuale is having more tests to confirm that is the case and establish next steps for his recovery.

Ekuale has three tackles and a forced fumble so far this season. He had 19 tackles and four sacks for the Patriots over the last two seasons.

The Patriots also saw defensive tackle Davon Godchaux leave the Week Three win with an ankle injury, so they have multiple injuries to sort through on the defensive front as they move toward their game against the Cowboys.