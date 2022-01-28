Report: Patriots' Devin McCourty had thumb surgery; plans to play in 2022

Report: Updates on Devin McCourty's injury, plans for 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Devin McCourty is at a bit of a career crossroads after his 12th NFL season. But it appears he has a plan in mind.

The veteran safety, who is set to become a free agent when his two-year contract with the New England Patriots expires in March, is "still planning on playing" in 2022, Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal reports.

McCourty also had a "minor" surgery on his right thumb, per Daniels. The 34-year-old sported a cast on his right hand during a recent commercial he shared on Instagram.

McCourty dodged the retirement question earlier this month, telling his twin brother Jason McCourty on their "Double Coverage" podcast he's in no rush to make a definitive decision.

"I’m definitely going to take my time and see what happens for the future," McCourty said. "I try not to say, ‘I’ll never do this’ or ‘I’m only going to do that’ and just kind of let it play itself out and see how it goes."

The two-time Pro Bowler also noted he feels "great" physically, though, which may explain why he's leaning toward coming back for a 13th season.

Whether McCourty returns to the Patriots remains to be seen, but it's hard to imagine the three-time Super Bowl champion in another uniform. While McCourty hasn't made a Pro Bowl since 2016, he's been a rock in New England's defensive backfield for the past decade-plus and would provide valuable veteran leadership for a group that could see some new faces (especially at cornerback) next season.