Report: Patriots delay season ticket payments amid coronavirus concerns

New England Patriots' season ticket payments were set to be collected at the end of March.

But in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, things will be a bit different.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots are making invoices due at the end of June instead of the end of March.

A gesture appreciated by Patriots season-ticket members: With COVID-19 in mind and "to help ease some concerns during these uncertain times", the club relayed that invoices are now due at the end of June instead of at the end of March. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 22, 2020

This is a decent gesture from the Patriots. With people facing so much uncertainty in the wake of the pandemic, it's the least that they could do as a franchise to help ensure their fans stay safe and taken care of in the coming months.

The sports world has been virtually on hold as a result of the coronavirus, with the NBA and NHL suspending their in-progress seasons while MLB elected to postpone the start of its 2020 campaign.

The NFL has had the luxury of not having any games reschedule during this pandemic. But they are reportedly set to move the 2020 NFL Draft, one of their biggest offseason events, out of Las Vegas. They will instead host the draft in a studio setting.

