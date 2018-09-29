Report: Patriots cut WR Corey Coleman from practice squad

The revolving door that is the New England wide receiver corps takes another spin . . .

Source: the Patriots have cut WR Corey Coleman, a 2016 first round pick, from their practice squad. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 29, 2018

Coleman is the second former first-round pick wideout to be cut, joining Kenny Britt.

It's the second time in as many weeks Coleman has gotten the hook since he was signed on Sept. 10. The Patriots cut him a week after signing him, only to re-sign him to the practice squad three days after that.

