Report: Patriots could have several offensive coordinator candidates on 2023 staff

The New England Patriots have been busy interviewing candidates for their offensive coordinator position, and it appears as though they want to have more than one offensive candidate on staff.

NBC Sports Boston’s Albert Breer floated this idea during his appearance on Sports Sunday. He indicated that Bill O’Brien is the “likely scenario” for the job based on his past history in New England.

The search for offensive coordinator has been a busy one, as New England has interviewed several candidates. All of the candidates have familiarity with Bill Belichick, having worked under him as players or coaches.

The thought is one of the candidates could join the fray alongside O’Brien as an offensive assistant. Of course, that’s assuming the Patriots even get O’Brien, who still isn’t necessarily a done deal.

“Bill O’Brien has talked to other teams. I know that,” said Breer. “He hasn’t formally interviewed with any of them, but if you look at the sort of structure of the interviews and the way that this has all happened, it feels at least like Bill O’Brien is going to be the offensive coordinator, and the other four guys could wind up on staff in some capacity: Adrian Klemm potentially as a run game coordinator/offensive line coach. Now, he’s not gonna come cheap. He’s making almost $1 million at Oregon right now. Shawn Jefferson potentially coming in as a receivers coach and on down the line.”

The other two offensive coordinator candidates for New England right now is Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley and Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell.

New England has been trying to improve their offensive game planning, as the 2023 season could be a crucial one for several players. It will be fascinating to see how this pans out, as the Patriots look to get back into playoff contention.

