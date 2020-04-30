Report: Patriots considered this different look for 2020 uniforms

The New England Patriots have new primary uniforms this season for the first time in over two decades, but the change apparently wasn't without some deliberation.

The Patriots adapted a version of their blue-on-blue "Color Rush" alternate uniforms for their new 2020 home threads and released a new white top with the blue pants for their away set.

According to Paul Lukas of Uni Watch, though, New England initially considered pairing that blue top with the silver/gray pants the team has worn for years.

Here's a mockup of those combinations from back in October, which Lukas obtained from an "industry source:"

Patriots uniforms

As Lukas points out, the Patriots could have "mixed and matched" the gray pants with the away white tops if they chose this combination. Lukas also notes the number styling on the blue jersey is slightly different than what New England eventually went with.

The Patriots ultimately ditched the gray pants, though, and the uniforms they revealed last week were met with mixed reviews: Several Pats players proudly modeled their new outfits (albeit with the wrong set of blue pants), while fans lamented the team not incorporating its beloved throwback red uniforms.

The change is part of an offseason of transition for New England, which heads into the season without Tom Brady for the first time in 20 years.

