Report: Patriots commit to WR DeVante Parker with new three-year deal

The New England Patriots have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract with veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

This news comes as a bit of a surprise considering Parker was believed to be a potential cap casualty, if the team managed to sign free agent wideout DeAndre Hopkins to a deal.

But with this new three-year deal, the Patriots are committing to Parker at receiver. That doesn’t mean they can’t still go after Hopkins, who is currently mulling over his options. The team is locking up Parker as a potential long-term option on the roster.

Talent hasn’t been as much of a question as health when it comes to Parker. His ability to stay on the field will be key to the unit’s success overall.

Sources: The #Patriots & WR DeVante Parker reached an agreement on a 3-year new contract worth up to $33M. The deal, done by Parker’s long-time agent and owner of Management One Jimmy Gould, also includes $14M in guarantees and per-game roster bonuses. Parker finds a home in NE. pic.twitter.com/0aEUVhZedU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 28, 2023

Parker will be a standout, along with JuJu Smith-Schuster, in a Patriots’ receiving room that could still use some work on paper.

