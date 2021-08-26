Report: Patriots closing in on deal to trade for Ravens rookie CB Shaun Wade

The New England Patriots are close to a deal to trade for Baltimore Ravens rookie cornerback Shaun Wade, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Ravens drafted Wade in the fifth round this year.

New Engalnd has been ailing at the cornerback position where Stephon Gilmore has been on the physically unable to perform list and Jonathan Jones appeared to suffered an injury in practice on Thursday. If Jones misses time, he would leave the depth chart with J.C. Jackson, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams, Michael Jackson and Myles Bryant (who has spent more time at safety this year) along with a handful of other unproven players.

Wade has put together an impressive preseason, with 25 coverage snaps and a 0.0 quarterback rating when targeted, per Pro Football Focus. He has also logged an interception.

Ravens rookie CB Shaun Wade this preseason 🔒 Coverage snaps: 25

🔒 Passer rating when targeted: 0.0

🔒 INTs: 1 pic.twitter.com/3wJqdwFEEm — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 26, 2021

Wade had an impressive season with Ohio State in 2019 but wasn’t as sharp in 2020. The 6-foot-1 cornerback played predominantly in the slot for the Buckeyes after struggling enormously on the outside, particularly against NFL-bound receivers.

“Wade needs to get his fundamentals right and find the right position and scheme fit in order to be more than an average backup in the league,” NFL.com’s Lance Zuerlein wrote.

It seems the Patriots are prepared to help Wade do the work.

