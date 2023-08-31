Report: Patriots claim former third-round pick QB on waivers

The New England Patriots have reportedly added a fourth quarterback to the room on Thursday with the team claiming former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Matt Corral on waivers.

Corral, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, suffered a season-ending injury as a rookie. He initially made the Panthers’ 53-man roster this season, but he was ultimately cut by the team on Wednesday.

There was hope within Carolina that he could take over the mantle as the starter, but the injury happened and the team ended up with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft. Bryce Young was sitting there for the taking, and the rest is history.

Corral is an SEC quarterback that finished with strong numbers in his final season at Ole Miss, throwing for a career-high 3,349 yards, 20 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He also rushed for 614 yards and 11 touchdowns. So he’s clearly capable of getting the job done through the air and on the ground.

If anything, his presence adds even more pressure to backup Bailey Zappe to step it up, while also giving offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien a potential quarterback project to develop.

Source: The #Patriots have claimed former #Panthers QB Matt Corral. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2023

The Patriots are always full of surprises around this time of the year, and they didn’t disappoint by bringing a player like Corral into the mix.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire