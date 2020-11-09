Report: Patriots claim former Cardinals TE Jordan Thomas
The Patriots have claimed former Cardinals tight end Jordan Thomas on the waiver wire, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Arizona released him earlier this week. Thomas’ best season came in 2018 when he had 20 catches, 215 yards, and four touchdowns. He spent two seasons with the Texans who drafted Thomas in the sixth round before joining the Cardinals in 2020. Thomas joins a Patriots’ tight end group which includes Ryan Izzo, Dalton Keene, and Devin Asiasi, who is currently on injured reserve. The group has underwhelmed in 2020 with a combined 10 catches for 122 yards.