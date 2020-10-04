Report: Patriots-Chiefs rescheduled for Monday night after no more positive cases

Report: Patriots-Chiefs rescheduled for Monday night originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will play their Week 4 clash on Monday, Oct. 5, after neither team had any additional positive COVID-19 cases, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Chiefs-Patriots will kick off at 7 p.m. on Monday on CBS, with the Packers-Falcons -- the original Monday Night Football matchup -- moving from 8:15 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. on ESPN.

The matchup between the two teams was originally scheduled for Sunday, but was postponed indefinitely after both Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Both New England and Kansas City were not the only NFL clubs that experienced positive coronavirus cases this past week.

The Tennessee Titans have had 10 players and 10 staff members test positive over the past week, marking the first outbreak in the NFL this season. Tennessee's Week 4 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed until Week 7.